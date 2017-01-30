VIDEO: Here's the 70-yard kick new Alabama commit Joseph Bulovas hit in practice

When Alabama officially flipped former Georgia Tech commit Joseph Bulovas, we noted the similarities between Bulovas and former Alabama commit Brandon Ruiz, including the fact that both had connected on field goal attempts of at least 70 yards.

While Ruiz has since one on to pledge his future to Arizona State, the Crimson Tide can feel comfortable that their future includes Bulovas’ boomers, including the 70-yard field goal he hit in the practice session you see below.

That is one heck of a kick. No, it’s not quite as far as Ruiz’s now-famous 76-yarder in practice, not to mention the 72-yarder that preceded it, but it might have been even more accurate. Bulovas’ kick sure looked it would be good from another 3-5 yards, and he showed remarkable accuracy from that distance.

Meanwhile, the musical chairs among top kicking prospects continued on Sunday when former Maryland commit Jonathan Doerer backed out of his pledge to College Park in favor of Notre Dame. A two-star prospect from South Mecklenberg High in North Carolina, Doerer announced his new decision on Sunday evening.

God Country Notre Dame☘️ pic.twitter.com/itDF2nEti1 — Jonathan Doerer (@JDoerer_11) January 30, 2017

If nothing else, the practice highlights from both Ruiz and Bulovas show that great kickers don’t grow on trees, but that they can make a great difference for the programs that land them, and explains why the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame and others are scrambling to make sure they have a strong leg on campus come fall 2017.