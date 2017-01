Behold Isaiah Banks, of Heritage (Conyers, Ga.) High School.

BREAKING!!! Literally! Heritage shatters the backboard against Evans tonight!!!! OH MY WORD pic.twitter.com/w5W4OtH5zC — Kevin Faigle (@kevinfaiglewrdw) January 11, 2017

After three quarters available wing Isaiah Banks @isaiahbanks_ of Heritage (GA) rips the rim off the backboard pic.twitter.com/mWx7O2zkyV — Shun Williams (@OntheRadarHoops) January 11, 2017

The game was called after the dunk. Because, well, one of the backboards had been shattered.

