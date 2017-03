The Powerade JamFest was Monday in Chicago, and there was a ton of amazing plays.

Check out all of them below, courtesy of Overtime.

Collin Sexton Slam Dunk Champ

Jaylen Hands Jumps Over Jay Williams

Troy Brown Jr.

Trae Young Wins 3-point Contest

Gary Trent Jr. Doesn’t Miss

Chasity Patterson Wins Girls 3-point Contest

Quade Green Wins Legends & Stars Shootout