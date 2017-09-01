VIDEO: Holly Neher becomes first Florida girl to throw TD in tackle football

Holly Neher of Hollywood Hills (Fla.) made history Thursday night when she became the first girl to throw a touchdown pass in a varsity tackle football game in Florida.

On just her third snap from center, the tiny junior hit Alexander Shelton for a 42-yard score in a 21-7 loss to Hallandale.

She completed her second pass for 24 yards and finished 2 for 4 for 66 yards. She also absorbed two roughing the passer penalties, according to the Miami Herald.