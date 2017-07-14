VIDEO: Hoops super recruit Zion Williamson claims incredible block at Adidas Gauntlet finale

Zion Williamson had already put in a full day’s worth of highlights in his SC Supreme squad’s 72-66 victory against Team Knight at the Adidas Gauntlet finale. That doesn’t mean he just stopped playing, of course. Instead, Williamson produced one of the highlights of his still young career, and he did it on the defensive end.

Zion Williamson gets the monster block but hits his face on the backboard! 😬🔥 (reminder: he's 17 years old) pic.twitter.com/5NheFRwk49 — Leading NBA (@LeadingNBA_) July 13, 2017

Williamson found himself chasing down a Game Elite 2019 opponent on a fast break. He was the only man with a shot to shut down the shot, so he took two enormous steps, launched toward the backboard and completely erased what should have been an easy layup or dunk.

There was just one problem: Williamson got so high on the defensive highlight that he slammed his head against the backboard.

The good news is that Williamson popped back up and is apparently fine. He also shut down what should have been a surefire fast break. The bad news, at least for Williamson fanatics, is that SC Supreme was routed by Game Elite, 73-57.