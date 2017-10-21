VIDEO: How did Allen (Texas) WR Theo Wease steal this TD pass away from a Denton Guyer DB?

Allen (Texas) is currently the number three-ranked team in the country. Undefeated at 6-0, the Eagles are back to the wrecking ball best, and entered Friday’s face off against Denton Guyer looking for another win and a chance to make a statement.

That’s certainly what wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. did.

Wease Jr., a junior two-way starter at wide receiver and safety, made the catch of Allen’s season thus far when he elevated for a jump ball from quarterback Grant Tisdale, a fellow Eagles junior and four-star prospect.

What makes the catch so remarkable is that Wease Jr. had no business actually making the catch. After Tisdale did an impressive job buying time by scrambling in the backfield he threw up a Hail Mary style pass which was short of Wease’s positioning and appeared set for an easy Guyer interception. Instead, Wease Jr. leaped up above his defender, extended his arms and tore the ball away before it could be possessed.

The pièce de résistance? He landed in the end zone for a picture perfect touchdown.

Wease Jr.’s touchdown tied the game in the first quarter and also set the Eagles on their way to another one-sided half in one of America’s toughest districts.