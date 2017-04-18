VIDEO: How in the world did McDowell (Pa.) pitcher Duffy Gallagher make this grab?

Duffy Gallagher is a pitcher for McDowell High School in Erie, Pa. He also has astounding reflexes, as he showcased on one recent play.

With Gallagher on the mound for a recent Trojans start, he had one offering served directly back at him, at a very high velocity. Acting out of instinct, the right-handed pitcher threw up his glove, made the line drive snag and then back-stepped his way off the mound both to retain balance and absorb the blow of the drive.

It was a heck of a catch, even if it may not be a bona fide contender for catch of the year. It should finish amongst the best grabs made by a pitcher, and perhaps a play of the year from Pennsylvania, which is saying something in itself.