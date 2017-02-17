VIDEO: How in the heck is this Tyshawn Johnson 'Yvng Swag' fancy dribbling a technical foul?

Senior Night Tonight ! Ima Miss High School 😭💕👌🏾 had to do it for my man @ImNextRecruitin 1 time ! pic.twitter.com/x2JjrliCuC — ☁️SWAGS (@YVNGSWAG_) February 17, 2017

The rules for granting technical fouls across all levels of basketball grant plenty of leniency to officials, but one recent tech may have pressed even those forgiving bounds.

Tyshawn Johnson is a viral dancing sensation, a teen who has tapped into his talents to emerge as a legitimate MTV subject of interest. But he’s also a high school student, at Kent County High in Maryland, where he’s one of the better seniors on the school’s basketball team.

On Senior Night, Johnson — who dances and sings under the moniker Yvng Swag (yes, that’s a ‘v’ in the Yvng) — decided to try to blend his talents, taking the ball up the court and then engaging in what can only be described as fancy dribbling. He weaved back and forth, danced on his toes and, eventually, embarrassed his defender with a nice behind-the-back move … only to watch a nearby referee hit him with a technical.

Seriously? A tech for dancing? Apparently the ref considered Johnson’s display to constitute some form of taunting, but this was hardly a Randy Moss full moon situation. This was a kid dancing his way around the court to celebrate the fact that he likes to dance.

We don’t know how the game between the Trojans and St. Michaels finished, but we’re hoping Johnson wasn’t sent off from the contest altogether for a second technical foul. It’s hard to see how he deserved the first one, so a full on sending off would seem particularly harsh.