Huntington Prep (Huntington, WVa.) closed out Day 2 of Flyin to the Hoop in Ohio with a series of spectacular dunks in the closing minutes of its victory against Wayne (Huber Heights, Ohio).

If you are keeping track, the four dunks shown were two hand, windmill, 360, and between the legs.

You can see the final score at the bottom of the screen.

Huntington Prep faces Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.