VIDEO: Huntington Prep's Keyshawn Bryant steals show at Harman Classic dunk contest

Keyshawn Bryant, a small forward for Huntington Prep (WVa.), took home the slam dunk contest title at the Chance Harman Classic at Floyd County High School in Virginia.

Bryant is a 6-6 junior originally from Winter Haven, Fla., who transferred to Huntington Prep.

The Harman Classic is marking its 10th year as a fund-raiser for scholarships and pediatric cancer research and is named for the son of Floyd County coach Brian Harman who died of cancer a decade ago when he was four.

The dunk contest followed Huntington’s 85-77 victory against previously unbeaten Blue Ridge (St. George, Va.)