VIDEO: Idaho Select provides rare cheering section in AAU basketball

Orchestrated cheering sections — complete with hand movements — are rare on the AAU circuit.

And then there was Idaho Select, which has 12 teams in its 20th year of summer travel basketball.

As seen in the video below from the Double Pump Best of Summer Tournament in California, players from the teams in the program that were not in a particular game showed out in support.

That included the raised arms on free throw attempts as seen by student sections across the country at high school games.

Idaho Select brought a SQUAD🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tOvXPh4P5N — Double Pump BBALL (@DoublePumpHoops) July 23, 2017

That support extends to the coaches, too.

“If you saw our bench, we had all 10 or 11 of our other coaches sitting. We really like to give these kids a great experience on and off the court,” said Mike Harrington, who coaches the Idaho Select 15U team, which made the final four. “All the coaches are college or head high school coaches. It’s a great program that does things the right way.”