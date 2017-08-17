VIDEO: Illinois HS pitcher Ryan Vice throws 97 mph pitch at White Sox game featuring pitchers who toss low 90s

Ryan Vice picked an optimal day to show up at the Speed Pitch booth at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Vice, a starting pitcher for Lincoln Way Central (Illinois) in suburban Chicago, attended a White Sox game Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. James Shields (average pitch velocity 91 miles per hour) started for the White Sox while Ian Kennedy (average pitch velocity 92 miles per hour) was on the bump for the Royals.

Meanwhile, Vice was dealing 97 miles per hour heat in the speed booth. Yikes.

A rising senior at Central, Vice is 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, and he uses every sinew of his length and strength to achieve maximum velocity. He committed to Western Michigan in late July and could emerge as a true ace and professional prospect in the years ahead.

For now, he’ll focus on trying to harness his velocity with the kind of control that Kennedy and Shields exhibited at the peak of their professional careers. The good news? Now everyone knows the gas is there.