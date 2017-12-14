VIDEO: 'I'm Not Good Enough'? Nonsense

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.
VIDEO: That’s NOT ‘Just Who I Am’
Young athletes tell themselves all kinds of things that prevent them from reaching peak performance. Why?
In this YSPN360.com video exclusive, mental-game guru Tim Dixon doesn’t just answer the question. He guides you to a mind space that combats our natural negativity with powerful, positive counters.MORE: Think you’re letting others down? It’s all in your head
For more videos, visit YSPN360.com. Follow on Twitter at @YSPN360com