VIDEO: IMG Academy lacrosse star Tehoka Nanticoke provided a pair of jaw-dropping highlights at Under Armour All-America Game

Tehoka Nanticoke has been tabbed as the next Lyle Thompson. A Native American committed to follow Thompson’s shoes as an Albany commit, Nanticoke headed to Towson, Maryland, to prove his bona fides once again over the weekend at the Under Armour All-America Game.

He didn’t disappoint.

Nanticoke provided both a stunning backhanded goal and a jaw-dropping assist following a series of almost unfathomable dodges in his South squad’s Under Armour game loss. No matter the final score; Nanticoke’s highlights were practically all anyone could talk about (and not for the first time).

Here’s his goal:

Tehoka Nanticoke (@UAlbanyMLax) with an unreal backhand score! 😳 pic.twitter.com/gDSi2Zyr09 — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) July 2, 2017

And, true to form, here’s the assist, which was even more impressive:

Connor DeSimone (@jhumenslacrosse) on the finish off a feed and an unreal effort from Tehoka Nanticoke (@UAlbanyMLax). pic.twitter.com/SXst7AveG5 — Inside Lacrosse (@Inside_Lacrosse) July 2, 2017

It goes without saying that both those efforts are among the best you’ll ever see on a lacrosse field, let alone when produced against other All-Americans.

What does that mean for everyone else? Just hope that Albany isn’t on your team’s schedule. It doesn’t look like Nanticoke will be any easier to stop at the next level than he has been at IMG.