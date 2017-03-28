VIDEO: IMG Academy's Bookie Radley-Hiles makes incredible catch during adidas 7-v-7 event

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve reached 7-on-7 season, which means we’re back in the flow of great highlights. Let’s just say the first one to pop is well worth our time.

Competing at an adidas 7-v-7 event in Florida, Bookie Radley-Hiles — a four-star cornerback prospect from IMG Academy (formerly of Calabasas, Calif., and Bishop Gorman in Nev.) — elevated, stuck out his right arm and somehow came down with a miraculous grab.

The catch was captured by D1Bound Nation, which also spliced in highlights of Radley-Hiles toasting a defensive back on a route run while playing as a wide receiver, showcasing his two-way potential.

Radley-Hiles is a U.S. Army All-American and is expected by many to choose between Nebraska and UCLA or USC, given his Southern California roots. He holds scholarship offers from 36 programs, including nearly all of the nation’s biggest names.