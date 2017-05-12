VIDEO: Immaculata (N.Y.) OF Tara Ryan goes over the wall to rob grand slam

Softball tends to serve up at least one over-the-wall style catch each week somewhere in the nation. This week it came from New Jersey, with an added catch: It robbed an opponent of a grand slam.

Immaculata's Tara Ryan robs Hunterdon Central's Gianna Colallilo of a would-be grand slam with 2 out in 6th inning #nisoftball @IHSSpartans pic.twitter.com/euGDrdS8kr — Simeon Pincus (@SimeonPincus) May 9, 2017

The grab you see directly above comes courtesy Immaculata left fielder Tara Ryan, who raced back to the wall to try and stop a shot from Hunterdon Central’s Gianna Colalillo that seemed ticketed for a grand slam, only to require the wall itself to stop her.

Of course, the wall couldn’t stop Ryan before she already had the out in hand, ending the top of the sixth for an Immaculata squad that couldn’t otherwise catch up. Hunterdon won the game, 4-1, but it could and should have been worse, if not for Ryan’s big grab.