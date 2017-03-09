VIDEO: Incredible dunk at the buzzer lands Toronto (Ohio) a playoff win

When it comes to dramatic ways to capture a playoff victory, Toronto (Ohio) just wrapped up one of the best ones.

Facing off against Tuscarawas Central Catholic in the state playoffs, the Red Knights found themselves on defense in the final seconds of overtime attempting to hold on and force a second extra period. Instead, they escaped with a victory thanks to tight defense in the paint, a fast break and the season’s most timely dunk.

As you can see in the video clip above from the NFHS Network, via MaxPreps, Toronto stopped an interior drive from Tuscarawas thanks to a tight trap in the paint, scooped up the loose ball and broke on a furious fast break up the court. A pair of quick outlet passes got the ball to Ty West, who raced in and elevated for a game-winning slam literally in the final second before the final buzzer sounded.

Final score: 63-61 Toronto. Game, set and season.

The victory set off wild celebrations on the court in Toronto and earned the Red Knights a first sectional title in 15 years and another tournament matchup with Strasburg-Franklin. That ended less successfully, with the Tigers rolling to a 55-38 victory to end Toronto’s season. At least its final victory came with one of the most memorable finishes in recent Ohio history.