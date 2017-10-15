VIDEO: Inspiring moment as Illinois player with special needs scores TD

Some touchdowns mean more than just six points.

Digits on the scoreboard can look like mere numbers when you see moments like the one below out of Illinois.

With Pana (Ill.) holding a convincing 54-6 lead over Litchfield (Ill.), it was a good time for the two teams to help create a memorable moment for one player in particular.

Watch as Litchfield sophomore Jayden Slightom, a special needs student, races to the end zone for the touchdown.

Pana HS (IL) leading Litchfield 54-6 in 4th, both agree to let Jayden Slighton, special needs player, score a TD! @SportsCenter #SCTOP10 pic.twitter.com/OIqXMa3toG — BreezeSports (@breezesports) October 14, 2017

In addition to the run itself, which noticeably caused elation for Slightom, you can see players from both teams come over and congratulate him on what had to be an incredible moment for him.

Being lifted off the field on teammates’ shoulders doesn’t hurt either.

The final score was 54-12, but those final six points won’t be forgotten by those in attendance any time soon.

10/13 football: Pana 54, Litchfield 12 – Amazing moment for Jayden Slightom on a 42 yd TD. Both @LHSppanthers & @PanaCUSD8 should be proud. — Journal-News Sports (@JNsports) October 14, 2017

It is plays like these that help make high school football so special.