VIDEO: Inspiring Texas middle schooler competes on track team in wheelchair

GOOD STORY ALERT: Hope's hope for an inspirational track dream @mhsloboes https://t.co/IvE7ATjNua — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_CBS7) March 23, 2017

A seventh-grader in Texas is defying the odds as a member of her school’s track team.

KOSA-TV in West Texas has the story.

Monahans (Texas) Middle School student Hope Santiago races for the track team despite suffering from a caudal regression syndrome, a congenital disorder in which there is abnormal fetal development of the lower spine.

“I noticed a long time ago that I stand out more than other people. But that’s okay,” Santiago told KOSA. “I don’t really let me disabled stuff get in front of me.”

With the help of her parents and a new racing wheelchair, Santiago is competing for the school’s track team.

“She’s got a really good drive,” Hope’s father, Angel, told KOSA. “She’s got a really good nature about herself.”

Angel also added that Hope is .2 seconds from qualifying for the high school track meets.

“This is showing other kids that they can do it, too,” he said. “Kids that are in wheelchairs, crutches, whatever. She’s showing other kids that this can be done. She can be competitive and they can be competitive in anything they try to do.”

With a fitting name, Hope is providing inspiration.