VIDEO: Iowa 1A title game features the lucky break TD catch of the season

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Just ask Van Meter (Ia.) wide receiver Jack Trudo.

Maybe the craziest touchdown I've seen. pic.twitter.com/R8YHUdA8jq — Nathan Ford (@NathanTFord) November 17, 2017

With his team already holding a 7-0 lead against Regina in the Iowa Class 1A state championship, Trudo flew out on a route from quarterback Blake Fryar. The pass was underthrown and looked sure to be picked off by a Regina defensive back.

Then, fate took a turn. The ball bounced off the chest and foot of Regina safety Kieler Brown and ricocheted right into the arms of Trudo. The coach’s son didn’t need any more help to pull off a big play, gathering in the bouncing ball and trotting into the end zone to give Van Meter an expanded lead.

“I saw the ball disappear with the (defensive back), and then it popped right up, so I caught it and kept running and scored the touchdown,” Trudo told the Des Moines Register. “Definitely some concentration.”

It was likely the most memorable play from what may be Van Meter’s most memorable game. The Bulldogs pulled out a 28-7 victory to wrap up a 13-0 season with the first Class 1A state title in school history.

A state title, and an all-timer of a touchdown grab to boot. Not a bad night for Trudo and his teammates.