Iowa City High sisters Ashley and Aubrey Joens put 46 points combined in less than three quarters in a 73-35 victory against Cedar Rapids. Iowa City remains undefeated on the season.

Ashley, a 5-9 junior guard who is ranked No. 16 overall by ESPNw, is committed to Iowa State. She reached 1,000 career points in mid-December.

Aubrey is a member of the Class of 2020.