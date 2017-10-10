VIDEO: Is this touchdown from an Arkansas middle school the best wild trick play ever?

What do you get when you combine junior high football, a cartwheel, a European soccer-level flop, a bounce pass and a halfback bomb? Cap’n Crunch!

Few snaps have ever been more involved or, eventually, successful. The play was drawn up and run by the Monticello Junior High football team, and it is an absolute doozie. To whit, the Junior Billies gem involves all the following aspects:

— A cartwheel from the man in motion

— The receiver on the right side of the play, where the cartwheel is performed, falling on his behind as if he slipped

— A bounce pass from the quarterback to the running back, who split to the other flank

— A bomb of a pass from the back with the ball to the receiver sprinting to the end zone, for a dramatic touchdown.

That’s four independent and unique actions which all have to succeed for the play to work. And work it did.

According to MaxPreps, the quarterback was Stran Smith, cartwheeler Savion Jackson, receiver who hits the deck K.J. Wells, the passer Zackez Whitmore, and, critically, the touchdown receiver was Doerian Allen.

Now, what can this crew do for an encore?