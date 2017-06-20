VIDEO: Isaiah Washington brings Jelly to Minnesota in summer league debut

There was no doubt that the Jelly was coming to Minnesota in the form of New York Mr. Basketball and incoming Golden Gophers freshman Isaiah Washington.

Washington made his debut in the Twin Cities Pro Am on Monday night and did what Washington does.

From the Star-Tribune:

It took only his first offensive possession for the “oohs and aahs” to come as the 6-1 Harlem native had his defender dancing to keep up with his flashy ball-handling and spin moves. … On three consecutive possessions in the second half, Washington dribbled around and scored against different defenders who wanted a chance to shut him down.

Here are the video highlights courtesy of Courtside Films: