A week after wowing the crowd at the Capital Classic, Minnesota signee Isaiah Washington was at it again at the Jordan Brand Classic Regional Game on Friday.

Washington, co-founder of the “Jelly Fam movement,” finished with 20 points and 15 assists in 23 minutes in the 170-162 affair. He also shot 9-for-16 from the floor and added a couple of steals.

And of course, New York’s Mr. Basketball out of St. Raymond’s also showed off some of his trademark finger rolls.