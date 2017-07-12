VIDEO: Jamon Kemp showcased more flair, terrific hair at Pangos All West

We’ve previously introduced you to Jamon Kemp, the son of NBA legend Sean Kemp. He’s a year closer to his eventual collegiate decision, scheduled to enter his junior season at Seattle power Garfield, and he’s starting to separate himself from the middle of the basketball recruiting pack.

Kemp, who is listed as a three-star member of the Class of 2019 by Scout, recently competed at the Pangos All West Camp. He stood out not just for his hair, as he always does, but also his flair with the ball on the court.

The younger Kemp kept the ball on a string throughout his performance, weaving his way through defenses and creating for both himself and defenses. While he may not have the natural blazing speed of some contemporaries, Kemp is extraordinarily elusive in tight spaces.

He’s also one of the most athletic prospects in his class, as he proved with a massive windmill dunk on the break, which he threw down as easily as a layup.

Where Kemp’s recruiting goes in the forthcoming season will be fascinating to watch. So will his game, as it already is.