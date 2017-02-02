VIDEO: Jim Harbaugh shows off dance moves learned from Usher during in-home visit

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is always adapting and learning, it seems.

Harbaugh is always on the cutting edge when it comes to recruiting, too, which is why the videos below of him showing off dance moves he learned from Usher at four-star DL signee James Hudson’s house come as no surprise.

Jim Harbaugh during his home visit with James Hudson…showing off what Usher taught him…(part 1)…. pic.twitter.com/VMcnBK0bEc — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 2, 2017

Jim Harbaugh during his home visit with James Hudson…showing off what Usher taught him…(part 2)…. pic.twitter.com/eIKppZ9NuV — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) February 2, 2017

Harbaugh and Usher became fast friends last month when they met at the White House.

As for Harbaugh’s moves, it appears the Hudsons were at least entertained.

“Coach Harbaugh is very exciting, very entertaining,” Hudson’s mother told the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve never laughed so much. We had a good time. He came in, took his shoes off and made himself at home.”

As for James, he didn’t speak directly to the dance moves, though he did say he appreciates Harbaugh’s personality.

“I wouldn’t say he’s crazy, but he’s a different type of head coach,” Hudson said. “You’re not going to find another head coach like him. He has a joking side, but also knows when to be serious. You see him on Game Day and he’s fired up. That’s what I like about coach Harbaugh. He’s going to have a huge impact on my life.”