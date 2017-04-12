USA Today Sports

Jordan Brand Classic: All Americans dish on which retro Jordans are No. 1

Jordan Brand Classic: All Americans dish on which retro Jordans are No. 1

Jordan Brand Classic

Jordan Brand Classic: All Americans dish on which retro Jordans are No. 1

Multiple players say the Air Jordan 11s are the best in the series. (Photo: Getty Images)

Before they suit up in the Jordan Brand Classic Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., we caught up with a handful of Jordan Brand All Americans to settle the age-old debate among sneakerheads: Which pair of retro-Jordans check in at No. 1?

Here are their thoughts.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

, , , , , , , , , Jordan Brand Classic

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home