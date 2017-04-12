Jordan Brand Classic: All Americans dish on which retro Jordans are No. 1

Before they suit up in the Jordan Brand Classic Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., we caught up with a handful of Jordan Brand All Americans to settle the age-old debate among sneakerheads: Which pair of retro-Jordans check in at No. 1?

Here are their thoughts.

<p><strong>School:</strong> Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> C<br/><strong>Height: </strong> 7-0<br/><strong>Weight:</strong> 220<br/><strong>College</strong>: Arizona<br/><br/><strong>Photo: </strong> Gregory Payan, AP</p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)<b><br/>Position: </b> C <br/><b>Height:</b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 210<br/><b>College:</b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo:</b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)<b><br/>Position:</b> SF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-7<br/><b>Weight:</b> 190<br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<!--EndFragment--><br/><br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.)<b><br/>Position: </b> SF<br/><b>Height:</b> 6-7<br/><b>Weight:</b> 215<br/><b>College: </b> Oregon<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)<b><br/>Position:</b> PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-9<br/><b>Weight: </b> 254<br/><b>College: </b> Duke<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/><br/><br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height:</b> 6-1<br/><b>Weight:</b> 174<br/><b>College: </b> Texas<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-3<br/><b>Weight: </b> 183<br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Gray Collegiate Academy (Columbia, S.C.) <b><br/>Position: </b> SG<br/><b>Height:</b> 6-3<br/><b>Weight: </b> 180<br/><b>College: </b> North Carolina<br/><br/><b>Photo:</b> Jeff Blake, USA TODAY Sports<br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-1<br/><b>Weight: </b> 170<br/><b>College: </b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)<b><br/>Position:</b> SF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-10<br/><b>Weight:</b> 226<br/><b>College:</b> Michigan State<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)<b><br/>Position: </b> SF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-8<br/><b>Weight: </b> 203 <br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)<b><br/>Position:</b> C<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 244 <br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Jemison (Ala.)<b><br/>Position: </b>SG<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-5<br/><b>Weight: </b> 185<br/><b>College: </b> Alabama<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><strong><strong>School: </strong> </strong>Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong> SF<br /> <strong>Height: </strong> 6-10<br /> <strong>Weight:</strong> 212 <br /> <strong>College: </strong> Washington<br /> <br /> <strong>Photo:</strong> USA TODAY Sports Images</p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)<b><br/>Position:</b> PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-10<br/><b>Weight: </b> 230 <br/><b>College: </b> Kansas<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.) <b><br/>Position: </b> C<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 250<br/><b>College: </b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Chalmette (New Orleans, La.)<b><br/>Position: </b> C<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b>215 <br/><b>College:</b> Western Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Matt Scott, 247Sports<br/></p> <p><strong><strong>School: </strong> </strong>Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong> SG<br /> <strong>Height: </strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong> 175<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <br /> <strong>Photo: </strong> Kinfay Moroti, News-Press</p> <p><strong><strong>School: </strong> </strong>Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>SG<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong> 200<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Duke<br /> <br /> <strong>Photo:</strong> Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Victory Prep Academy (Houston, Texas)<b><br/>Position:</b> PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-8<br/><b>Weight: </b>200<br/><b>College:</b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Findlay College Prep (Las Vegas, Nev.)<b><br/>Position: </b>PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-8<br/><b>Weight: </b> 225 <br/><b>College: </b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, News-Leader via AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Reading (Reading, Pa.)<b><br/>Position: </b> SG<br/><b>Height: </b>6-4<br/><b>Weight: </b>192 <br/><b>College:</b> Miami<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> 247Sports<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b> Notre Dame (West Haven, Conn.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height: </b> 5-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 165 <br/><b>College: </b> Georgetown<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Norman North (Norman, Okla.)<b><br/>Position: </b>PG <br/><b>Height: </b> 6-2<br/><b>Weight: </b> 170 <br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo:</b> Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports</p>

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY