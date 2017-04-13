Jordan Brand Classic All Americans predict how they'd fare 1-on-1 vs. Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball, the unapologetically brash basketball dad the country loves to hate, has said everything from his son, UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, is better than back-to-back NBA MVP Stephen Curry to his sons will get a billion dollar marketing deal from one of the big shoe companies.

Still, Ball’s most mind-boggling gem was easily when he said that back in his heyday he “would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one.”

“I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” Ball told USA Today Sports. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

Granted, you’d be hard-pressed to find a living being to cosign Ball’s claim, but the whole notion got us to thinking about the mentalities of the Jordan Brand All Americans who are currently in their heyday.

To that end, we caught up with a handful of players, who will suit up in the game Friday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and picked their brains about how they felt they would fare and what moves they would use against Jordan, widely considered the game’s greatest ever.

Check out the video below.

<p><strong>School:</strong> Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> C<br/><strong>Height: </strong> 7-0<br/><strong>Weight:</strong> 220<br/><strong>College</strong>: Arizona<br/><br/><strong>Photo: </strong> Gregory Payan, AP</p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.)<b><br/>Position: </b> C <br/><b>Height:</b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 210<br/><b>College:</b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo:</b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)<b><br/>Position:</b> SF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-7<br/><b>Weight:</b> 190<br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<!--EndFragment--><br/><br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.)<b><br/>Position: </b> SF<br/><b>Height:</b> 6-7<br/><b>Weight:</b> 215<br/><b>College: </b> Oregon<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)<b><br/>Position:</b> PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-9<br/><b>Weight: </b> 254<br/><b>College: </b> Duke<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/><br/><br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height:</b> 6-1<br/><b>Weight:</b> 174<br/><b>College: </b> Texas<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-3<br/><b>Weight: </b> 183<br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Gray Collegiate Academy (Columbia, S.C.) <b><br/>Position: </b> SG<br/><b>Height:</b> 6-3<br/><b>Weight: </b> 180<br/><b>College: </b> North Carolina<br/><br/><b>Photo:</b> Jeff Blake, USA TODAY Sports<br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-1<br/><b>Weight: </b> 170<br/><b>College: </b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.)<b><br/>Position:</b> SF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-10<br/><b>Weight:</b> 226<br/><b>College:</b> Michigan State<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.)<b><br/>Position: </b> SF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-8<br/><b>Weight: </b> 203 <br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)<b><br/>Position:</b> C<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 244 <br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Stephen R. Sylvanie, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Jemison (Ala.)<b><br/>Position: </b>SG<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-5<br/><b>Weight: </b> 185<br/><b>College: </b> Alabama<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><strong><strong>School: </strong> </strong>Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong> SF<br /> <strong>Height: </strong> 6-10<br /> <strong>Weight:</strong> 212 <br /> <strong>College: </strong> Washington<br /> <br /> <strong>Photo:</strong> USA TODAY Sports Images</p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)<b><br/>Position:</b> PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-10<br/><b>Weight: </b> 230 <br/><b>College: </b> Kansas<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>The Patrick School (Elizabeth, N.J.) <b><br/>Position: </b> C<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 250<br/><b>College: </b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b>Chalmette (New Orleans, La.)<b><br/>Position: </b> C<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-11<br/><b>Weight: </b>215 <br/><b>College:</b> Western Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Matt Scott, 247Sports<br/></p> <p><strong><strong>School: </strong> </strong>Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong> SG<br /> <strong>Height: </strong> 6-3<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong> 175<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <br /> <strong>Photo: </strong> Kinfay Moroti, News-Press</p> <p><strong><strong>School: </strong> </strong>Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>SG<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br /> <strong>Weight: </strong> 200<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Duke<br /> <br /> <strong>Photo:</strong> Jim Brown, USA TODAY Sports</p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Victory Prep Academy (Houston, Texas)<b><br/>Position:</b> PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-8<br/><b>Weight: </b>200<br/><b>College:</b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b>Jon Lopez, Nike<br/></p> <p><b><b>School:</b> </b>Findlay College Prep (Las Vegas, Nev.)<b><br/>Position: </b>PF<br/><b>Height: </b> 6-8<br/><b>Weight: </b> 225 <br/><b>College: </b> Kentucky<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Guillermo Hernandez Martinez, News-Leader via AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Reading (Reading, Pa.)<b><br/>Position: </b> SG<br/><b>Height: </b>6-4<br/><b>Weight: </b>192 <br/><b>College:</b> Miami<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> 247Sports<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b></b> Notre Dame (West Haven, Conn.)<b><br/>Position: </b> PG<br/><b>Height: </b> 5-11<br/><b>Weight: </b> 165 <br/><b>College: </b> Georgetown<br/><br/><b>Photo: </b> Gregory Payan, AP<br/></p> <p><b><b>School: </b> </b>Norman North (Norman, Okla.)<b><br/>Position: </b>PG <br/><b>Height: </b> 6-2<br/><b>Weight: </b> 170 <br/><b>College: </b> Undecided<br/><br/><b>Photo:</b> Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports</p>

