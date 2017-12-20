K-Lani Nava becomes first female to score in Texas football state title game

There aren’t many firsts in Texas high school football, a state that appears to have seen it all when it comes to all things gridiron.

Until Wednesday, that is.

The stage was set at the Class 1A Division II Six-Man championship game between 15-0 Strawn and 13-0 Balmorhea.

Already believed to be the first female to play in a UIL championship football game, Strawn kicker K-Lani Nava made even more history when she booted a field goal Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

With that boot, Nava is the first female football player to score in a Texas high school state title game.

According to Evan Ren of the Abilene Reporter News, Nava’s prowess in the classroom may eventually trump everything else. Already taking college-level courses, the honor student will enter Texas A&M Galveston as a sophomore and could potentially earn her college degree in marine biology by the time she’s 20.

Wherever her career takes her, Nava will always be able to say she made high school football history.