VIDEO: Elementary school flag football star bamboozles defense on TD run

Kaedyn DesRuisseaux is a young football aficionado. He’s still years away from starting full scale tackle football in earnest, but he’s already showing some serious Reggie Bush-like elusiveness.

That’s DesRuisseaux above, dropping would-be tacklers to the right and the left before turning on the jets en route to the end zone. The high stepping at the end, as well as the general acceptance from everyone else on the field, only underscores how dominant he already is: DesRuisseaux is an unstoppable machine.

Or at least he is an unstoppable machine after lunchtime on chicken nugget day.

Where DesRuisseaux ends up, nobody knows. At least not yet. He has years and years before his potential national signing day, which makes for an almost immeasurable amount of time for him to fall in love with other sports and become disenchanted with football.

If DesRuisseaux does remain passionate about the game? We certainly wouldn’t want to face off against him with moves like that.