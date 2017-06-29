VIDEO: Kamryn Waites is 6-9, wears size 20 shoes and is in eighth grade

Meet Kamryn Waites.

He’s 6-foot-9, weighs 270 pounds and wears a size 20 shoe that has to be custom made. And, oh, he’s in eighth grade.

Waites — a member of the Class of 2021 who is known to some as “Baby Shaq” — was on the court for the Prime Time Sports tournament in Dallas last weekend and plays for RM5 of the Nike EYBL circuit.

According to Future150, he is the No. 3 player overall in the Class of 2021 and No. 1 center.

In a scouting report from Youth1.com, Waites is described this way:

One of his biggest strengths is his defensive rebounding ability – the kid is just dominant on the glass. Between his shot blocking ability and timing, and his upper body strength, he does not get outmuscled, and as his body continues to develop, he will become better and better on both ends of the court.

BallIsLife reported that Waites got help from the Dallas Mavericks organization to get his sneakers.