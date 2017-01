Sophomore Michael Moreno from Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.) had this poster against Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville) at the Music City Classic in Nashville on Saturday night.

But Bell came from behind for a 64-63 victory in the Music City MLK Roundball Classic at Whites Creek High. Bell made nine three-pointers in the second half to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit.

Moreno finished with a game-high 23 points and six rebounds.