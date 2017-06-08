VIDEO: Kevin Knox's younger brother, Class of 2020's Kobe, also has serious game

McDonald’s All American Kevin Knox recently graduated from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic before he heads off to the University of Kentucky.

While Kevin is saying goodbye to his high school, he is leaving behind a younger brother who is in the process of introducing himself to high school basketball fans everywhere.

In the above video, you see Kobe Knox, a 6-foot member of the Class of 2020 with a name fit for basketball.

The game, of course, is pretty slick as well.

In addition to an impressive handle, the young point guard can shoot more than a little bit as well. Based on what we’re seeing, don’t be surprised if Kobe Knox is able to carry on his family’s hoops legacy.

Who knows? Maybe John Calipari will come calling for Kobe one day.