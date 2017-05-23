VIDEO: Kirk Cousins records message for Va. football player injured in auto accident

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins records video message for high school football player injured in accident https://t.co/ld6xyUiNnR — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 19, 2017

When their friend suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash, members of a Washington, D.C.-area football team sprang to action.

They got the Redskins’ quarterback to check in with their buddy.

The Washington Post reports on Kirk Cousins’ kind gesture. On Saturday morning, May 13, members of the Langley (McLean, Va.) football team learned via a group text that one of their teammates, Hans Vollmecke, was involved in a serious, single-vehicle crash the evening before. Vollmecke said he lost control of his truck in rainy conditions on Georgetown Pike (Route 193), drove off the road and lost consciousness after hitting a tree.

Per the Post, the 17-year-old junior safety suffered a concussion, a broken pelvis, bruised lungs and torn shoulder ligaments. He told the Post it took responders an hour to extricate him from his totaled truck.

When told they couldn’t visit Vollmecke in the intensive care unit, his teammates began brainstorming. Fellow junior Bennett Norris reached out to Cousins’ marketing representative, Luke Munson, whose email address is listed in Cousins’ Twitter bio. Per the Post, Norris told Munson about the accident and that Vollmecke is the biggest Cousins fan he knows.

The message got through. Last Tuesday, Norris and other juniors on the Langley football team visited Vollmecke at his house and presented him with a football signed by every member of the team.

They then surprised him with the video below.

Huge thank you to @KirkCousins8 for making Hans' day. He couldn't have been happier to see it during his recovery. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/lsSqjKuwKF — bennett norris (@norrisbaxter08) May 16, 2017

“Hey Hans, this is Kirk Cousins from the Redskins,” Cousins said in the video. “I got news of your accident and my heart goes out to you. I’m praying for you. Stay tough. I want to wish you all the best as you recover and I know your guys at Langley are supporting you and standing with you every step of the way. We’re going to try to give you a great season this fall with the Redskins to give you something to cheer about. Best of luck, man.” As his teammates cheered, Vollmecke rubbed his head in disbelief. “I’m still shocked that he would actually do that,” Vollmecke told The Post last week. “You don’t expect a lot from people like that, especially being one of my favorite players. He took time, he made that video. It was heartfelt, too. I’m still shocked today, and I will be forever, that a professional football player making millions of dollars would make a video like that.”

Vollmecke is in a wheelchair and still experiencing lingering effects from his concussion, but told the Post that doctors told him his recovery could take six to 12 weeks. He’s unsure if he’ll be able to play football in the fall as a senior.

Still, fortunate to have gotten out of the accident, it was a nice (and unexpected) treat to have his favorite player wish him well.