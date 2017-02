Regardless of how it ended, Eric Boone had a monster game Thursday for Bryan Station (Lexington, Ky.). But given the way it did end, Boone’s game may now become legendary.

That’s Boone banking in a do-or-die game-winner. He finished the game with 25 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists.

To add to Lexington Christian’s misery, it was senior night. Ouch.