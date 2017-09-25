VIDEO: La Habra (Calif.) sophomore Clark Phillips III returned three INTs for TDs, then received a UCLA offer

There are big weekends, and then there are weekends like the one Clark Phillips III just had.

Phillips, a sophomore defensive back and wide receiver at La Habra (Calif.), completely took over a game against Colony while still on the defensive side of the ball. The underclassman found a way to intercept three Colony passes, and then return each and every one of them for a touchdown.

Three interceptions, three returns, 21 points (or at least 18).

“I’ve been around football my entire life,” La Habra head coach Frank Mazzotta told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s something I’ve never seen.”

Apparently the big defensive game was something that some college programs were excited to see, too. In fact, local power UCLA wasted virtually no time in extending a scholarship to the newest star man on the scene.

As for next steps, it’s far too early for Phillips to know what comes next. In the more immediate sense, there’s a pretty good chance Phillips will be picking off more balls later this season.