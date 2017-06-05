VIDEO: Lacrosse jousting anyone?

This is not an official high school sport. Yet. But perhaps it should be.

With the lacrosse state tournaments (finally) virtually all behind us, players are starting to take on the hard work of finding new ways to entertain and physically endanger themselves. Cue lacrosse jousting, where two players wielding sticks and chest goalie chest protectors are pushed at each other in rolling desk chairs. The rules are simple: Stay on and win. Fall, and lose.

Sign me up for some lax jousting 🔥😍💯 via: @LacrosseNetwork pic.twitter.com/KpNVGYR4V8 — Whistle Sports (@WhistleSports) June 2, 2017

We have no idea which high school team this is, but the good news is that no players were injured in the approach or execution of the jousting action. The substitution of chairs for teammates is also a nice touch, everything considering, unlike what we’ve seen from both fellow high school and middle squads earlier this year.

We took a page from the Nazareth celly playbook with some jousting after the goal #Lacrosse pic.twitter.com/QQY6yXAEh6 — Rollo (@RolloMacFlurry) March 20, 2017

So, what do we know? That lacrosse jousting looks like a whole lot of fun. And that maybe a lacrosse jousting circuit should be established just to provide halftime entertainment. Seems like it would be worth it, right?