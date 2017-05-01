VIDEO: Laeticia Amihere may have just thrown down the most powerful dunk by a woman ever

You’ve probably heard of Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker. You may even have heard of Georgeann Wells or Syliva Fowles.

Even if you’ve heard of all those prior female dunkers — not to mention Regis Jesuit (Colo.) sophomore Fran Belibi, who became the latest woman to dunk in a game shortly after New Year’s — you probably haven’t discovered Laeticia Amihere … yet. Prepare for that to change.

Amihere, an Ontario resident and competitor, threw down a truly monstrous slam in a recent spring series tournament. Amihere got the ball on the break after knocking it forward to herself on a steal, took the pass in rhythm, got in two powerful strides and then elevated and threw down the most aggressive dunk since, well, maybe ever.

A junior at King’s Way Christian High School in Canada, Amihere is ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, per ESPN. At 6-foot-3, Amihere has both top level athleticism and strength in the interior, making her one of the most versatile prospects in her class.

That’s great and all, but what will really intimidate opponents is Amihere’s dunk, which is enough to any summer league team or future King’s Way opponent on notice.