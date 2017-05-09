VIDEO: Laeticia Amihere threw down another filthy slam in a warm up in Canada

Laeticia Amihere jumped on to the national radar when she flushed home a powerful slam during a spring tournament game. Less than a week later, the 6-foot-3 phenom is back at it again, only this time she didn’t wait until the game got underway to start the highlight reel.

That’s Amihere above, cutting down the lane and flushing home a Manu Ginobili-looking slam before an Across Borders Global Game face off for the Canadian underclassmen all-star game against their American counterparts. The Canadian national elevated and threw down with both prodigious power and relative ease.

Here it is again in GIF form, via video from MaxPreps:

For Amihere, the dunk served as (perhaps unintentionally) equal parts proof of ability and act of sheer intimidation. The first part worked. The second? Well, the final score was 91-72, a strong result for Canada that still couldn’t keep up with the American juggernaut.

Across Border Global Games underclassmen game. USA wins the game 91-72. #canletes #ABGG pic.twitter.com/RxHxTrBvhG — Canletes Sports (@Canletes_Sports) May 6, 2017

Yet the Canadians did have one thing going for them: Only the team in red had a player who was throwing down dunks in the lane, whether the opportunity presented itself during the course of the game or not. Needless to say, that’s probably what everyone will remember from Amihere’s latest high profile weekend excursion.