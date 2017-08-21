VIDEO: LaMelo Ball dunked in middle of AAU shoving match

Give LaMelo Ball this: He really doesn’t care what authority figures think of him.

The latest evidence of Ball Island’s existence came over the weekend, when the youngest Ball was competing with his father’s Big Baller’s squad at an AAU tournament when his teammate and an opponent for Damian Lillard’s Team Lillard got into a disagreement.

LaMelo Ball randomly dunked as officials broke up a heated scuffle during AAU game https://t.co/m4CmqFIfEe — For The Win (@ForTheWin) August 20, 2017

As noted by our friends at Fort The Win, as the shoving ratcheted up and the referees tried to sort out who was responsible for what, Ball grabbed the ball and took off for the hoop.

You can see that dunk and the full circumstances around it in the video below.

Yes, LaMelo Ball completed a dunk while his teammates were involved in a skirmish. It was a remarkable feat speaking to a lack of self awareness.

Given the Ball family’s penchant for going their own way, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. Of course, there’s a difference between surprise and acceptance, and Ball’s drive to the hoop certainly shouldn’t be recognized as the latter, something which was reinforced by his father’s reaction.

Yes, that’s LaVar Ball celebrating wildly during an on-court skirmish because his son dunked the ball. No wonder the Big Ballers fell, 116-95, after LaVar Ball had a dance session during an on-court brawl. What a time to be alive.