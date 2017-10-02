VIDEO: LaMelo Ball dunks on opponent in gym, friends 'bless' victim with bible

To this point, LaMelo Ball — the youngest of the Ball brother triumvirate — hasn’t been known for his athletic leaping ability. Perhaps that’s aabout to change.

That’s because ‘Melo Ball officially “baptized” an opponent on video for the first time. The basketball execution came during an open gym pickup run at the Chino Hills L.A. Fitness court, where the Ball family seems to play a lot of its basketball. LaMelo received the ball on the break, cut into the hoop and elevated above a crashing defender who rose to block his shot.

LaMelo Ball Posterizes YouTuber in A game of pick up! WATCH THE FULL VIDEO LINK IN BIO!!!! @houseofhighlights @bleacherreport @sportscenter A post shared by Hoop Journey (@hoopjourneyhj) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

The result was an embarrassment for one boy and an exhilarating highlight for another, complete with a full-on stare down after Ball landed on his feet.

If the play had ended there, that would have been enough. Yet Ball’s entourage made sure that wasn’t the case. While Ball was sstaring down the defender, everyone on the sidelines began running around like chickens with their heads cut off. Then, in a true coup de grâce, one man held up a bible and said he should be, “blessed with the bible real quick. Shut it down, shut it down.”

It goes without saying that this is a whole new level of hype, even for the Ball brothers and elite prospect pickup hoops. We should all just hope this isn’t the last we see of Ball’s buddies running around with bibles just in case he decides to dunk on someone.