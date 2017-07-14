VIDEO: LaMelo Ball goes for impressive triple-double in AAU win

Thursday was a good night for the Ball family.

Not only did Lonzo record his second triple-double as a member of the Lakers’ summer league team, but his younger brother, LaMelo, did likewise in an AAU game.

According to ballislife.com, LaMelo poured in 36 points on 9-of-18 shooting, with 14 assists and 10 boards in a 101-94 Big Baller’s victory.

Lonzo had 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Lakers.