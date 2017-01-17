VIDEO: LaMelo Ball tried another casual midcourt three, and this one didn't work out

LaMelo Ball earned national attention when he channeled Stephen Curry on a deep, deep three from just inside half court during a game. He tried the stunt again in No. 5 Chino Hills’ recent victory against Etiwanda. This time it didn’t go so smoothly.

That’s the youngest Ball getting straight up rejected by Etiwanda star Miles Oliver. No, the shot didn’t even get within 20 feet of the rim.

At this point, it almost seems safe to assume that Ball won’t try the stunt again … except for the fact he’s LaMelo Ball, which means even if others know it’s coming, he might be confident enough in his own abilities to feel confident he’ll get more points.

Not that Ball needs any help scoring points; he finished the win against Etiwanda with 16 points, ensuring the Huskies prevailed even without his older brother, LiAngelo Ball, on the floor.