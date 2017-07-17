VIDEO: LaMelo Ball's fastbreak dunk attempt left him with egg on his face

LaMelo Ball rightfully earned plenty of praise for his offensive explosions at an AAU tournament. His weekend wasn’t all smooth sailing highlights, though.

Take this breakaway, for instance. Looking to add an extra layer of gloss on his tourney highlight reel, Ball instead was met by the front of the rim as the ball slipped above it on a dunk attempt. Thank you, but no thank you.

It’s unfortunate that Ball’s failed dunk is just as likely to be remembered as his 50 and 51-point explosions, but that’s the world we live in. It’s the same world that is rapidly turning his older brother (not to mention his father) into a very wealthy celebrity.

One missed dunk probably won’t keep LaMelo Ball from reaching those heights himself, too.