VIDEO: LaMelo Ball's layup got rejected to kingdom come

LaMelo Ball is a polarizing figure throughout basketball, both because of the family he’s a part of and the style of play he’s used to rack up astounding statistics. One opponent decided to show how he feels during a recent AAU scrimmage.

As you can see in the clip above, Ball was driving to the hoop when he released a floating layup. The ball never got to the glass, rejected and pinned off the backboard by Tiveon Stroud, who stars for both the football and basketball programs at Selma High in California.

Stroud’s ferocious block was captured by Overtime, which also got the youngest Ball at his best, though he was apparently benched by his father, who’s coaching the team.

Something tells us more will remember his misfortune on Stroud’s block than his successful floaters.