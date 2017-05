Credit the Las Vegas High volleyball team for its innovation on its pregame intro, as captured in a tweet by Ashton Ferguson from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. This one has the circle, the cartwheels, the flips and then coming together at the end.

Las Vegas High with the best pregame intro of any volleyball team in Southern Nevada. #NVpreps pic.twitter.com/l6uu9yn9oX — Ashton Ferguson (@af_ferguson) May 18, 2017

Las Vegas would end up losing the 4A state title to Palo Verde (Las Vegas) by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 18-25 and 25-23, but the intro certainly got the crowd involved.