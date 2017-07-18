VIDEO: LaVar Ball undressed LaMelo's mistakes in front of team following AAU loss

LaMelo Ball may be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2019 and the scion of a budding athletic lifestyle brand. That doesn’t mean that Dad is always on his side. Far from it, if recent video following an AAU loss is to be believed.

(Warning: Video contains some NSFW language.)

The video you see above comes from an AAU tournament where Ball’s Big Ballers squad came up short against an opponent. Following the setback, Ball’s father — coach and Big Baller empresario LaVar Ball — went directly at the youngest Ball Brother, calling him out for not hustling back on defense.

MORE: LaMelo Ball goes for impressive triple-double | Ball drops 51

There’s no question that LaVar Ball saved his strongest criticism for his family, which may not be helpful for team morale in the long run. Still, it clearly reminds the elite prep circuit that while LaMelo is a terrific offensive player, he still has faults.

Those shortcomings appear to have cost the Big Ballers at least one more victory, thanks to the youngest Ball’s purported lack of defensive intensity. At least we know his lack of dunking ability won’t be the thing his father and others are most worried about.