VIDEO: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. played in a Pro-Am with Heat center Hassan Whiteside, threw up incredible alley-oops

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. continues to reap the benefits of his father’s celebrity, starring in AAU events and now getting run in a Miami Pro-Am event alongside Heat center Hassan Whiteside. Bronny James is talented enough to justify all those opportunities, but his run alongside Whiteside was particularly notable because of the way James performed.

In short, he had some pretty, pretty slick alley-oops to the NBA star.

LeBron Jr. and Hassan Whiteside 👀 (via joeboogie_ebe/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6TNMk6aked — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 14, 2017

Those highlights above showcase all the times James connected with Whiteside, including a completely preposterous underhanded pinpoint alley oop from behind midcourt. That, frankly, is nuts.

The overall highlight is likely Whiteside lifting little James for a dunk, but that underscores just how impressive James’ vision and passing execution was. Sure, the defense was very light, and his bounce pass alley oop attempt fell flat, but those other passes. Wow.

All of this is just more reason to keep an eye on Bronny James at all time. It never fails to pay off, and his father is plenty happy for the opportunities his son keeps getting, as he noted on Twitter. Guess what? We’re happy for them, too.