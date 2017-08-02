VIDEO: LeBron James calls out son's opponent for lack of sportsmanship

Whether he wants to or not, LeBron James is landing in the news even when he’s not competing on the court.

As he continues to take in son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s AAU contests in Las Vegas, LeBron has alternated between a coaching spot on the sidelines and playing the role of vocal fan on the baseline. It was in that latter role that the elder LeBron earned attention on Tuesday.

With Bronny’s North Coast Blue Chips in action, Dad was making sure his voice was heard. That includes when he questioned (albeit not overly aggressively) the sportsmanship of the team facing off against the Blue Chips.

Judge for yourself if you think James was over-the-top in his most recent stint as a fan. He seemed pretty in control to us, albeit offering some advice from the baseline, particularly on the defensive side of the ball (you’ll note he’s often more vocal when the Blue Chips are on defense).