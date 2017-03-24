VIDEO: LeBron James cheers alma mater on Twitter after state semi victory

Let the record show that King James was watching.

LeBron James, a proud product of Akron private high school St. Vincent-St. Mary (SVSM), took to Twitter Thursday to cheer his alma mater’s dramatic, buzzer-beating victory in the state semifinal. Facing off against Trotwood-Madison in the Ohio Division II tournament, the game was knotted 60-60 when SVSM used a pair of huge plays to pull away.

First, senior Jonathan Williams stepped in to come through with a huge steal in the game’s final 30 seconds. Moments later Jayvon Graves dropped in a floater as time expired to send the Fighting Irish to the title game.

ICYMI! Here's the game winner by Jayvon Graves! We are moving moving straight to State! pic.twitter.com/62knI4wqhW — STVM Athletics (@STVMATHLETICS) March 23, 2017

LeBron’s take on the shot was as effusive as you might imagine:

Wow!!! That just sent chill through my body. First the steal then the shot to head to the ship!! #IrishPride☘️ https://t.co/sKTihnwb4T — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 23, 2017

Graves, whose game-winner sent the SVSM bench and fan section into hysterics, led the game with 22 points. Naturally, none were as big as the Buffalo-commit’s final bucket. Given his reaction to the semifinal win, something tells us LeBron will be watching the season’s final game for the Irish, too.